Minimalist Lungs

by Tanvi Hisaria

by Tanvi Hisaria  A small drop of red liquid blossoms into dark clouds in a little glass dish on 168th Street. Just like that, new hope is born for the thousands of sufferers of pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory tract infections. In a paper published in Nature Cell Biology, Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) recently announced its latest

Diet Health Nutrition recent

Winter is Coming—So Eat Your Vitamins

By: Sophia Ahmed

By: Sophia Ahmed Idyllic tree-lightings, holiday breaks, and gently-falling snow all come along with December in New York City. But as wintertime approaches, so do exams, campus viruses, and seasonal slumps. With increasing stress and colder temperatures, late night trips to JJ’s to seek comfort food may become more frequent. As you start to fill

Biotechnology DNA Ethics FEATURE Sonia Mahajan Technology

Flawed Forensics: The Innocence Project’s 25th Anniversary

By Sonia Mahajan

By Sonia Mahajan   This year marks the Innocence Project’s 25th anniversary. Created in 1992, the Innocence Project aims to “[exonerate] the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and [reform] the criminal justice system to prevent future injustices.” As of this article’s publication, the organization has used DNA evidence to exonerate 351 people. The Innocence Project identifies

Biotechnology Medicine recent

Safeguarding Stem Cell Implants

By: Kendra Zhong

By: Kendra Zhong After suffering a stroke in 2009, Jim Gass was confronted with a flaccid left arm and weak left leg. He then decided to take what many would consider a dream vacation: traveling to various countries in North America, South America, and Asia. However, Gass wasn’t chasing tourist traps—he was chasing promises of

climate change disease Environmental recent Sustainability

Harvey’s Hidden Storm

By: Sophia Ahmed

By: Sophia Ahmed Hurricane Katrina’s Category 5 winds killed nearly 2,000 people when the storm made landfall in August 2005, and Hurricane Harvey damaged an estimated 203,000 homes. Combined, these hurricanes caused destruction that totaled over 400 billion U.S. dollars. Needless to say, hurricanes cause extensive damage to families and infrastructure when their winds rip

Astronomy Astrophysics LIGO recent

A New Wave of Astronomy: Detection of Gravitational Waves from Neutron Star Pairs

By: Manasi Sharma

By: Manasi Sharma Though the transition from weekend to weekday brings an onslaught of cold, dreary panic to most fall Monday mornings here in New York, the morning of Monday October 16, 2017 could not have been more different. The excitement in the air was palpable as members of Columbia’s scientific community—students, professors, and visitors alike—waited

Biotechnology Health Internet Medicine recent Uncategorized

Hacking Health: Cybersecurity in Medical Devices and Healthcare

By Audrey Lee

By Audrey Lee When you hear the term “Internet of things” (IoT), what is the first device that comes to mind? You might picture the smartphone you’ve come to heavily rely on, a fitness tracker that monitors your activity throughout the day, or even a smart home that is energy efficient. But even something as

Engineering Environmental Food Health Kanishk Karan

Petri Dish Burger, Anyone?

By Kanishk Karan

By Kanishk Karan Creating living things from petri dishes has always been the stuff of science fiction and even horror, but these days, lab-grown, or cultured, meat has become more of a reality than ever before. As far-fetched as it may sound, researchers at Memphis Meats – a San Francisco based food technology company –

Food Health Mariel Sander recent Sugar

Let’s Not Sugarcoat It

By Mariel Sander

By Mariel Sander Columbia students are no strangers to sugar. Sometimes it seems like not a week goes by without a club or company giving out free Insomnia cookies on Low Beach or selling Krispy Kremes in Lerner. So when my roommate Amelia told me she’d gone “sugar-free” over the summer, I laughed. We had consumed

